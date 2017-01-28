A look at Trump's executive order on refugees, immigration

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump? Pause

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

1:47 Press Secretary Sean Spicer: 'We can disagree with the facts'

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer