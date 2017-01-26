Hearings begin for suspended Minnesota football players

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan Pause

1:47 Press Secretary Sean Spicer: 'We can disagree with the facts'

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.