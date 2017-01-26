Official: Trump wants to slash EPA workforce, budget

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan Pause

1:47 Press Secretary Sean Spicer: 'We can disagree with the facts'

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia