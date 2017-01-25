Russia senator stripped of Olympic medals for doping

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall Pause

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

1:47 Press Secretary Sean Spicer: 'We can disagree with the facts'

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

0:24 Senate confirms Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

0:24 Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee soon