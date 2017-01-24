Kansas governor sets April 11 election to fill Pompeo's seat

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House Pause

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

2:02 President-elect Trump, vice president-elect Pence arrive at White House

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity