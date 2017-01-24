More Politics News

January 24, 2017

Lawmakers, governor ready for showdown in divided N.Carolina

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina legislators begin a new session amid rancor with a new governor and skepticism about whether they can reach consensus on big issues or will remain stuck in a political quagmire.

Lawmakers return to Raleigh on Wednesday, two weeks after meeting briefly to choose their leaders.

In the last month, the GOP-controlled General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper have filed dueling lawsuits. Distrust killed an apparent pre-Christmas deal to repeal a law that limits LGBT rights and directs which public bathrooms transgender people must use.

GOP legislators hold veto-proof majorities, but key leaders say there is room for agreement on some issues. Getting a budget passed without a Cooper veto or a complete repeal of the law known as House Bill 2 will be more difficult.

