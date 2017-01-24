Emoluments, executive orders _ a Trump glossary

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business Pause

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:57 After Trump's election, these women decided to run for office

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally