Lawmakers admonish ethics official over tweets about Trump

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business Pause

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:57 After Trump's election, these women decided to run for office

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

1:47 Press Secretary Sean Spicer: 'We can disagree with the facts'

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare