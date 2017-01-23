Manning brothers to headline Long Island business event

Just weeks after Super Bowl LI, two brothers who have won four championships between them will appear together before a Long Island business group.
The Long Island Association says retired quarterback Peyton Manning and his younger brother, New York Giants QB Eli Manning, will appear at the business group's annual spring luncheon. The event is being held on March 10.
The Manning brothers will answer questions during a forum led by LIA President and CEO Kevin Law.
Topics will include the Super Bowl and the business of sport.
The event usually features notable politicians. Past attendees at LIA functions have included both former presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, former vice president Dick Cheney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Comments