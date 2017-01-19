Trump steps into security bubble; will his phone come, too?

A few hours after President-elect Donald Trump was briefed by intelligence officials about Russian meddling in the election, an Associated Press reporter called his cellphone seeking an interview.
The call went to voicemail and the reporter did not leave a message. About an hour later, Trump called back.
For most politicians — particularly one about to become president of the United States— that level of accessibility is exceedingly rare. With Trump, it's simply how business gets done, whether he's fielding calls from real estate partners and friends as a private citizen or foreign leaders and congressional lawmakers in the weeks after the election.
But as Trump prepares to take the oath of office Friday, the future of his ever-present Android phone is now a matter of national security.
Comments