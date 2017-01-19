More Politics News

January 19, 2017 12:26 PM

Kerry appeals for diplomacy as he leaves State Department

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer
WASHINGTON

As Secretary of State John Kerry leaves the State Department, he's appealing to the incoming Trump administration to embrace creative diplomacy and international engagement.

Kerry says he hopes the new administration will build on what he says are the "extraordinary gains" made during President Barack Obama's eight years in office.

And he's used an opinion piece in The New York Times to take a veiled shot at Trump's penchant for tweeting sometimes controversial statements.

Kerry says diplomacy requires "creativity, patience and commitment to a steady grind often away from the spotlight," and that results are "rarely immediate or reducible to 140-character bites."

Kerry says Donald Trump will enter office Friday "armed with enormous advantages," including Obama's legacy of diplomacy.

