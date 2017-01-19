Competency hearing sought for Iowan accused of voting twice

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration Pause

3:07 Haley hearing: 'I don't know everything about the U.N.'

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education

1:08 The president’s backbone

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally