Trump's Treasury pick facing criticism over foreclosures

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes Pause

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education

1:08 The president’s backbone

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally

1:08 Life after the Olympics

1:25 UN ambassador nominee Nikki Haley jokes about her family, friends at confirmation hearing