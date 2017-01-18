Trump pays surprise visit to his Washington hotel

1:55 Obama holds last press conference of his presidency Pause

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education

1:08 The president’s backbone

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House