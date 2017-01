Haley slams Obama for not blocking UN measure against Israel

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration Pause

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education

1:08 The president’s backbone

1:43 Prepping for inaugural pot protest

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial