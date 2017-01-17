Cloud of steroids hovers above Hall of Fame voting

1:08 The president’s backbone Pause

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education

1:43 Prepping for inaugural pot protest

5:06 President Obama surprises Josh Earnest during last press briefing

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

3:06 Freedom of the Press Secretary

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama