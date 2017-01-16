Chinese Super League curbs spending on foreign stars

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote 'no' in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan Pause

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education

1:08 The president’s backbone

7:26 Black in Obama's White House

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

6:52 Bridging generations

0:35 Love and pride

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration