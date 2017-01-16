Death penalty repeal bill introduced in Washington state

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education Pause

1:08 The president’s backbone

7:26 Black in Obama's White House

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:08 Life after the Olympics

6:52 Bridging generations

0:35 Love and pride

2:45 Chernobyl: 30 years later