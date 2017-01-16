Americans will get the Trump they elected as president

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House Pause

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games

1:08 Life after the Olympics

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally

2:52 Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community