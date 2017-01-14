Robinson scores 36 points in Austin Peay's victory

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

3:28 President Obama's way with words

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education