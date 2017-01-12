New York financier to land White House adviser role

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the US

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education