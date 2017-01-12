The Latest: Bolts won't see much of Galaxy when NFL starts

Former Chargers fans dump memorabilia in front of Chargers headquarters after the team announced that it will move to Los Angeles, Thursday Jan. 12, 2017, in San Diego.
Joseph Macrae holds up a sign in front of of the San Diego Chargers headquarters after the team announced that it will move to Los Angeles, Thursday Jan. 12, 2017, in San Diego.
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2014, file photo, then-St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey, left, and San Diego Chargers cornerback Shareece Wright are shown during an NFL game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams in giving the nation's second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades. The announcement was made Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2015, file photo, the San Diego Chargers play the Oakland Raiders during an NFL football game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams in giving the nation's second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades. The announcement was made Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2014, file photo, the San Diego Chargers play against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams in giving the nation's second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades. The announcement was made Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2016, file photo, a San Diego Chargers helmet sits on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, in San Diego. The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams in giving the nation's second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades. The announcement was made Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, San Diego Chargers fans hold signs calling for the team to stay in San Diego during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in San Diego. The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams in giving the nation's second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades. The announcement was made Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, earth movers clear an area where the new Los Angeles Rams stadium is being built in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams in giving the nation's second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades. The announcement was made Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2013, file photo, San Diego Chargers President Dean Spanos looks on during a news conference in San Diego. The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams in giving the nation's second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades. The announcement was made Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2016, file photo, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, center, speaks during a news conference about the city's NFL football team alongside Ron Roberts, chairman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, and City Attorney Jan Goldsmith, left, in San Diego. The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams in giving the nation's second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades. The announcement was made Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
A security guards puts out the fire started by a fan on a burning San Diego Chargers flag in front of Chargers headquarters after the team announced that it will move to Los Angeles, Thursday Jan. 12, 2017, in San Diego.
Former San Diego Chargers fans throw down Chargers jerseys in front of Chargers headquarters after the team announced that it will move to Los Angeles Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in San Diego.
A former Chargers fan dumps memorabilia in front of of the San Diego Chargers headquarters after the team announced that it will move to Los Angeles, Thursday Jan. 12, 2017, in San Diego.
