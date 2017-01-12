More Politics News

January 12, 2017 3:39 PM

The Latest: Bolts won't see much of Galaxy when NFL starts

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

The Latest on the Chargers' decision to move to Los Angeles from San Diego (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles Chargers' new stadium co-tenants won't be around much once the NFL season begins.

The full Major League Soccer schedule was coincidentally revealed on the same day as the Chargers' announcement. The five-time MLS champion LA Galaxy have three regular-season home games during the 2017 NFL regular season, when they'll be sharing StubHub Center with the Chargers.

The Galaxy are at home on two Saturdays — Sept. 16 and Sept. 30 — and only one autumn Sunday: Oct. 15. The Galaxy also could have postseason games in November and early December.

---

11:30 a.m.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer says the Chargers' decision to move the NFL franchise to Los Angeles after 56 years is "extremely frustrating."

The Republican leader said at a news conference Thursday that team chairman Dean Spanos made a bad decision that he will regret, leaving behind a strong market and loyal fan base. He says the Chargers wanted a lot more taxpayer money for a new stadium than the city could have ever allowed.

Faulconer says the team could have worked out differences with the city but that the Chargers were never a willing partner.

The mayor called himself a fan and said it was a day he never wanted to see but that the city is more than one business or organization.

Comments

