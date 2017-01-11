The Latest: Kansas alcohol tax hikes would raise $50M-plus

The Latest on Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback's budget and tax proposals (all times local):
9:55 a.m.
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is projecting that his proposal to boost taxes on liquor, wine and beer would raise more than $50 million a year.
The proposal outlined Wednesday would double the state's liquor enforcement tax to 16 percent from 8 percent on July 1.
Consumers pay the tax when they purchase beer, wine and liquor at liquor stores, microbreweries and farm wineries. Clubs, restaurants and caterers pay the tax when they purchase their alcoholic beverages from distributors.
The proposed increase is part of Brownback's plan for closing projected budget shortfalls totaling $1.1 billion through June 2019.
He estimates that the alcohol tax increase would raise $52 million during the 2018 fiscal year that begins July 1 and nearly $55 million in fiscal 2019.
9:10 a.m.
Republican Gov. Sam Brownback is proposing to increase taxes and fees for business owners and to boost state liquor and cigarette taxes to address the state's budget problems.
The governor also outlined proposals Wednesday to continue diverting highway funds to general government programs, scale back state contributions to public employees and liquidate a state investment fund.
He also proposed selling off the state's rights to collect its share of funds from a 1990s legal settlement with tobacco companies to raise $530 million or more.
The cigarette tax would increase by $1 a pack, to $2.29. The state's liquor enforcement tax would double to 16 percent.
Business owners would pay personal income taxes on rents and royalty income that is now exempt and higher annual filing fees.
5:50 a.m.
Republican Gov. Sam Brownback is preparing to release the details of proposed tax increases and other measures to address the state's budget problems.
Brownback Budget Director Shawn Sullivan was outlining the governor's proposals Wednesday during meetings of the House budget and tax committees and the Senate budget committee.
The governor said during his State of the State address Tuesday evening that he would propose "modest, targeted" tax increases. He wasn't specific but legislators expect him to seek higher liquor and tobacco taxes.
He also told reporters later that his proposals would include "one-time measures" to tide the state over until June 30.
The state faces a projected shortfall of $342 million in its current budget and gaps in funding for existing programs totaling $1.1 billion through June 2019.
