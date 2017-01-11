Rio police investigate looting at Maracana Stadium

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally

2:42 Trump's White House

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips