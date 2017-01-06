Fitzhugh touts rural credentials as he mulls governor's bid

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

1:15 Mike Pence silent on Julian Assange's credibility

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live