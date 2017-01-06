Final jobs report for Obama presidency expected to be solid

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks Pause

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

1:15 Mike Pence silent on Julian Assange's credibility

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:08 Life after the Olympics

2:42 Trump's White House