The Latest: Missouri lawmakers start session with flowers

2 p.m.
Missouri lawmakers are kicking off the 2017 legislative session with flowers and a reading of the Bill of Rights.
Wednesday is the first day of session, which runs through mid-May.
Most House members wore red roses on their lapels, and senators wore orange boutonnieres. Ceremonies included listening to the National Anthem and a reading of the Bill of Rights.
Lawmakers were sworn in, and friends and family packed the chambers.
In an unusual moment of tension during a typically sleepy day, outgoing Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander gave a final speech warning Republican House members not to go too far with voter photo identification policies.
Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens stood behind GOP leaders in the Missouri Senate during opening ceremonies.
1:30 p.m.
Missouri lawmakers have re-elected top Republicans to lead during the 2017 legislative session.
Legislators on the first day of session Wednesday voted for House Speaker Todd Richardson and Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard to remain in leadership positions.
In a move of bipartisanship, Democratic Minority Leader Sen. Gina Walsh seconded Richard's nomination.
Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens flanked Richard during an opening speech. Richard didn't discuss any policy details.
Richardson says a right-to-work law banning mandatory union fees and a lobbyist gift ban are among top priorities.
House Democratic Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty withdrew her nomination for speaker, saying she'll work with Richardson.
But she said lawmakers have done little to address concerns raised following the 2014 fatal shooting of black 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson. She also referenced reports of alleged sexual harassment in the Missouri Corrections Department, saying that must be addressed.
12:30 p.m.
Missouri's outgoing Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander is warning Republican lawmakers not to go too far with photo voter identification policies.
Kander spoke against voter identification after he gaveled in the House on Wednesday for the start of the 2017 legislative session.
Missouri voters in November amended the Missouri Constitution to allow lawmakers to require voters to show government-issued photo identification at the polls.
That triggered a new Republican law requiring photo ID that will take effect this summer.
Kander told Republican lawmakers not to try to beef up that law. He says doing so could disenfranchise voters.
Kander only has a few more days in office before his Republican successor takes office Jan. 9. Republican Secretary of State-elect Jay Ashcroft supports voter identification.
Voter-ID supporter Republican Rep. Justin Alferman shook his head as Kander spoke. Republicans were silent while Democrats applauded Kander.
12:10 p.m.
Missouri's 2017 legislative session is underway.
Lawmakers gathered Wednesday at the Capitol for ceremonies to kick off the session.
Work is limited on the first day, but legislative leaders typically outline priorities and policy goals for the next five months.
Republicans hold commanding majorities in both the House and the Senate, though they've been checked for eight years by outgoing Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.
Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens' Jan. 9 inauguration is expected to open the floodgates for GOP priorities that have stalled under Nixon.
GOP leaders say a right-to-work bill barring mandatory union fees will be a top priority.
12:10 a.m.
Missouri lawmakers will start the 2017 legislative session with a new ally for Republicans: Gov.-elect Eric Greitens.
Legislators will meet for the first day of session Wednesday at the Capitol in Jefferson City.
Republicans hold commanding majorities in both the House and Senate. But GOP lawmakers for eight years were checked by outgoing Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.
Nixon was barred by terms limits from seeking re-election. His Republican predecessor takes office Jan. 9.
Greitens shares top priorities with Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson and Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard. All three want to pass a right-to-work law barring mandatory union fees, which the legislative leaders say will be one of the first goals for the session.
