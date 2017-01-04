Joe Theismann slams 49ers for giving Colin Kaepernick award

4:58 Inside the Washington Monument during the earthquake Pause

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you, we will do right by you and we will deliver'

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana