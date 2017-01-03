Whitmer files to run for Michigan governor in 2018

Former Democratic legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer filed paperwork Tuesday to run for Michigan governor in 2018, making her the first person to announce her candidacy to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Snyder.
In an email to supporters, the former prosecutor from East Lansing said she wants to "build a Michigan with opportunities that rival those from our past." Whitmer said she is no stranger to fights and that Michigan leaders for too long "have been content to manage our decline."
Whitmer, 45, was a lawmaker from 2001 through 2014, and led Senate Democrats in the minority for four years. During that time, the GOP made Michigan a right-to-work state and enacted other conservative laws she fought, including a law requiring residents or businesses that want health insurance coverage for elective abortions to buy extra coverage.
"If we want change, we can't wait for Washington to solve our problem. And we can't elect the same old politicians, on the same old platforms and expect a different result. We can do better. We deserve better," she said.
When speaking against the "rape insurance" legislation in 2013, Whitmer disclosed in a heart-rending speech that she had been raped years before. In 2014, she formed a nonprofit focused on women's health care.
Most recently, Whitmer served as the six-month interim prosecutor in Ingham County after the previous longtime prosecutor resigned after being charged with having sex with prostitutes. Her term ended last week.
Another Democrat considering a 2018 gubernatorial run is third-term U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint Township.
His spokesman, Mitchell Rivard, said in a statement Tuesday that "Kildee appreciates the encouragement he is getting from across the state to run for Governor. Right now, he is focused on representing his constituents in Congress, and in the coming months he will make a decision about where he can do the most good for Michigan families."
