A roundup of recent Michigan newspaper editorials

The Detroit News. December 28, 2016
Kalamazoo funding deal has consequences
As 2016 draws to a close, we're looking back at the opinions we shared over this tumultuous year. In this piece, originally published Sept. 1, columnist Nancy Kaffer explored potential conflicts related to a substantial philanthropic donation to fund Kalamazoo city government.
Kalamazoo was running short on cash, and a blue-ribbon commission had ixnayed raising the city's income tax, probably the easiest, quickest way to generate the money the city needed to cover a growing budget shortfall. Out of options, Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell went looking for help.
Two deep-pocketed donors — wealth management company chairman William Johnston and retired pharmaceutical CEO William Parfet — answered Hopewell's call. The mayor's first ask was comparatively small, just enough to fix the deficit, projected at $2.75 million by 2021, Free Press reporter Matthew Dolan wrote Sunday. But Johnston had something more in mind — the creation of a foundation into which he and Parfet would pour $70 million over the next three years, and a combined fund-raising effort to swell the foundation's endowment by $300 million to $500 million more. The initial $70 million would not only plug the budget gap, but backstop a reduction in the city's property tax rate, from 19.2705 mills to 12 mills; $30 million of the total would go toward fixing poverty and funding children's programs. The endowment would generate sufficient income to cut the millage rate in half, and fund some government services in perpetuity.
This is where things get sticky.
If I were running the City of Kalamazoo, I sure wouldn't turn down $70 million. And as a lady sitting all the way over here in Detroit, I'm not even going to advise the folks running Kalamazoo to slam the door in that much money's face. I don't know Kalamazoo (full disclosure: w We've never even met), but it's clear that the city has real problems: budget deficits that aren't expected to improve and a property tax rate that makes Kalamazoo proper uncompetitive with neighboring cities.
But it is possible, nay, necessary, to acknowledge that Kalamazoo's problems are real, to believe that Johnston and Parfet's philanthropy is genuine — and to also be very wary of what's on the verge of happening.
It's hard to see the establishment of a private foundation to fund public services as anything but government's abdication, at every level, of its most basic responsibilities.
Governments levy taxes on businesses and residents, pool that money, and use it to fund services that benefit all: P police and fire protection, satisfactory roads, parks, trash pickup, functional water and sewer systems. For a city to permanently cede provision of those services to private funders — a redefinition of the fundamental concept of American government and democracy — is not something anyone should take lightly.
That citizens get a say in government is premised on the fact that we're paying for it — so what happens if we're not?
And why, after years of state budget cuts to cities, is this an acceptable consequence?
The State of Michigan has been told again and again that cities are floundering, that cuts to revenue sharing have stabilized state finances at the expense of counties, cities and townships, and the people who rely on those governments to provide services. But the state has refused to act, insistent that cities just have to manage better and cut more. Nor has Gov. Rick Snyder shown any willingness to revisit his signature tax reforms, passed the year he took office, cutting business taxes by $1 billion, and raising individual taxes by about the same amount. Those cuts haven't yielded the jobs growth Snyder promised, and they sure haven't led to better outcomes for cities and counties, which have lost $6 billion in state cuts to revenue sharing between 2003 and 2013.
In a responsible political climate, we'd honestly assess the situation we're in, and figure out how to pay, as communities, for the services we all depend on. But we've been told for decades, especially by one party that I will not name but which rhymes with H-O-P, that taxes are inherently bad, and that government is always the problem and never the solution.
Thus Kalamazoo, out of money and out of options — and the prospect that the state will take this as its cue to keep on cutting. After all, someone else will pick up the slack.
These are also murky waters for the proposed new foundation. Private funders customarily pick and choose where they'd like to allocate their funds, and those decisions are often directed by narrowly targeted purpose. A philanthropy may choose to give grants to artists, for example, because its mission includes the belief that a vibrant arts community has value, even if schoolchildren in the same community who lack basic resources could benefit from grants or outside funding. Such choices inevitably draw criticism, but that's the foundation's lookout — when it's your money, you can spend it how you like.
Yet any entity providing basic government services should not operate without the constraint of public opinion. Sure, government is sometimes clunky and inefficient. Actions that a private company or foundation could complete in days may take government weeks, bogged down in the slow works of democracy.
But — and this is something that often gets lost — it is a necessary part of the process. Government is meant to benefit us all, and what can seem like slow inefficiency reflects the importance of gathering support for any plan or initiative, for ensuring that taxpayer dollars are well-spent, and that the myriad voices and experiences that comprise any community can be heard.
Other cities have been beneficiaries of philanthropic support: In Detroit, a Grand Bargain primarily funded by philanthropies and the State of Michigan saved the Detroit Institute of Arts' collections and shored up city pensions. In Kalamazoo itself, philanthropy has funded a college-tuition program for all kids who complete public school in the city. In those examples, philanthropic government assists have has been targeted to narrow causes. And there's no question that big foundation money has funded think tanks and advocacy that's shaping public life, or that all of it is worthy of scrutiny.
This is different.
Kalamazoo's City Council will approve the mechanics of how this proposed foundation would run, which, one presumes, would detail how the city goes about spending foundation-generated funds, and what kind of control either the foundation or the city has over decision-making. But no matter how this deal is ultimately structured, there's no way to get around that it will change the definition of American government.
"By the people, for the people" — it's got a good ring to it. "By the people, and foundations, for the people"? I'm skeptical. And you should be, too.
---
Lansing State Journal. December 30, 2016
Wolf hunt bill ignores voters
Last week, Gov. Rick Snyder signed a law that would once again make it possible to hunt gray wolves in Michigan - if or when the protected animal is removed from the federal endangered species list.
The newest law, passed in lame duck session, is another in a growing list of examples of the governor and Republican-controlled Legislature ignoring the will of the people.
In 2012, the Michigan Legislature passed Public Act 520 establishing wolves a game species and setting in motion plans for a statewide hunting season.
In 2013, Public Act 21 gave the Natural Resources Commission - appointed by the governor - authority to designate wolves a game species and establish a hunting policy. What followed was Michigan's first legal wolf hunt in decades - 23 wolves killed in a 45-day hunting window in the Upper Peninsula. The state's wolf population stands at about 650.
In 2014, both Public Act 520 and 21 were overturned by veto referendum (Proposal 1 and Proposal 2 on the November ballot, respectively). Another law would follow to confirm the power to set hunting policy rested with the Commission and not voters.
The wolf hunt was short-lived, however. It was suspended in December 2014 when the animals were placed back on the endangered species list due to a Federal court decision.
Proponents of the laws granting authority to the Natural Resources Commission believe commission members understand the science better than most voters. Opponents say voters already have spoken on the matter, for better or worse, several times.
The wolf hunt issue is just one example of a larger trend in which elected officials defy the will of the people who elected them.
Other examples:
In 2012, voters in a referendum rejected an emergency manager law that had been signed by the governor in 2011. A month after the November election, in the lame duck session, the Legislature passed and Snyder signed a new emergency manager law, with an appropriation attached so it was not subject to referendum.
Also in the 2012 lame duck session, the Legislature passed and Snyder signed the controversial right-to-work bill, which again had an appropriation attached to make it referendum-proof.
The 2016 law to again allow a wolf hunt also includes an appropriation.
This trend must stop. Legislators are elected to represent their constituents and act in their best interests. Circumventing democracy by ignoring the obvious will of the people does little to inspire confidence in our statewide leaders.
The wolf hunting legislation itself may seem like a minor issue to many. But the overriding tenor of the debate - the majority's "we-can-do-this-because-we-have-all-the-power" attitude - does not bode well for Michigan's future.
---
Times Herald (Port Huron). December 30, 2016
2016 was a good year and 2017 will be great
Blame social media or sore losers, but the notion that 2016 has been the worst year ever has become a persistent meme. We don't think so. Lots of great things happened in 2016:
We had our 57th presidential election, and Donald Trump was elected. Like the 56 presidential elections before it, it worked exactly as the founders of our nation intended.
Likewise, the roundabout at Range and Griswold roads opened — and worked exactly as intended.
We were able to get on Interstates 94 and 69 in Port Huron without wondering where construction detours would lead us this time. The million-dollar corner in downtown Port Huron was reconfigured to send Water Street traffic east without losing any parking, and MDOT strung up new traffic signals north of Port Huron that supposedly made things better.
The state of Michigan said no to a bridge linking Harsens Island and the mainland, and Dave Bryson got his rate increase so the ferries will continue crossing the North Channel.
In Marine City, not only is the miracle continuing, the Sweet Tooth has gotten bigger. Retail growth in Fort Gratiot continues to amaze; for some of us, new Biggby and Dunkin Donuts coffee shops may be the highlight of 2016.
Fort Gratiot's new township hall opened this year as did the equally appreciated dog park on Parker Road. And township residents, in a brilliant deal with Port Huron over the Black River Canal, got resident passes to Lakeside Park.
Lakeside Park, of course, celebrated its new splashpad and other improvements. And someone donated a second splashpad to the city's children. The city donated the McMorran junior arena to St. Clair County Community College, and the college is doing amazing things with it. The city handed over the rest of McMorran to Nancy Winzer, city recreation director, and she is doing amazing things with it, too.
Voters approved a tax to update Port Huron Schools, the Pere Marquette train bridge is still standing, the culinary institute filled another dorm, Sperry's Moviehouse opened, McLaren Port Huron opened its cancer center and earned its trauma center certification, Memphis police went back to work, Ella's dream came true at Marysville City Park, and we're out of room but not out of good news.
---
Petoskey News-Review. December 30, 2016
Transparency, new process keys to new board's success
Six new members of the seven-member Emmet County Board of Commissioners take their seats in January and when they do it's our hope they will govern more openly and more equitably than some of their predecessors.
County residents who are hoping for change should see signs of it early on if the newly elected members act in the manner they campaigned.
In general, it's our hope the new board sets policies from the start that promote public engagement and transparency in county government. They can do so in the following ways:
1. Establish a more accessible public meeting schedule
Decisions at the county level have been made through a deep and complex web of committees and meetings that made sense to the board's previous members, but were entirely confusing to average citizens. Technically, the board voted on items during a monthly Thursday night meeting, but if you showed up to address members on a particular topic it was often clear the vast majority of their deliberations had already occurred.
That's because discussion on those items largely took place during a so-called "administration meeting" earlier in the week, at which staff members offered longer reports and answered questions from board members. And those meetings were preceded by meetings of specially designated committees designed to analyze policies and proposals pertaining to certain aspects of county government.
In short, decisions were made long before those Thursday night meetings in a process that was very difficult for the public to understand and access. We hope the new board will simplify this and conduct its discussions on key issues in a more public friendly manner.
2. Open up the bidding process on county projects
When it comes to construction and improvement projects, county officials are strong suppliers of work to local contractors and should be able to find highly competitive bids. Instead, we've seen over the recent past a short list of companies submit bids and be awarded work.
Continually over the last few years we've seen capital improvement projects soar past their projected budgets and taxpayers are left footing the bill. That leaves it to question, did the county commissioners do everything they could to secure the best deal?
There's hope that the new board will do more to attract region-wide interest from contractors on county projects in the coming months and years.
3. Focus spending on core county functions
Taxpayers rely on primary county services like police protection, record keeping, planning, zoning and other code enforcement. Now, too, a publicly run ambulance service is included in that list.
Beyond those core functions, though, voters should have more say how taxpayers' dollars are spent. Members of the outgoing board either disregarded or did not seek public opinion on several issues and paid for those decisions in last year's elections.
4. Through public input, set spending priorities beyond essential needs
There's hope with the incoming board that a proposal to create a public bus system in Emmet County will be given fair consideration. Residents in surrounding rural areas like Charlevoix, Benzie and Otsego counties are served by transit systems that provide critical links between people and their jobs, health care providers, shopping needs and more. Emmet County officials have listened to those who say such a system would work here, too, but the outgoing board refused to budge in its opposition to the plan.
Not only that, but members wouldn't let a millage proposal to fund a transportation system onto the ballot for voters to have their say.
At the same time, members pushed forward plans to build a $7 million observatory and programs building at the Headlands International Dark Sky Park near Mackinaw City, funding the project through the sale of municipal bonds in a move that was never put to a vote.
The new board hopefully will adopt an inclusive policy when it comes to voters' input rather than one that does not seek their opinion.
5. Promote transparency
Commissioner Charlie MacInnis, who is the lone holdover from the previous board moving into 2017, reported having to submit formal requests under Michigan's Freedom of Information Act to obtain documents and information from county staff during the past year. It shouldn't be so hard to get a look at public documents.
We believe this attitude is established at the top by county commissioners and with the incoming board there is again hope that a policy of openness will be part of the new agenda.
Comments