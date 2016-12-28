Infantino: 'Necessary actions & sanctions' on Russian doping

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals Pause

1:27 Sanders: "Donald Trump is nobody’s fool"

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:48 Christmas miniature doubles as little love story

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

1:03 Gun shop owner defends security barriers

4:03 A stigma of black gun ownership

1:10 Rocklin gun store burglars caught on camera