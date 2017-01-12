Correction: Campaign 2016-Undecided Voters story

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare' Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

2:52 Rubio asks Rex Tillerson if Putin is a war criminal

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games