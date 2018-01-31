Josh Hawley blames sex trafficking on ‘sexual revolution’ of 1960s in leaked audio

During a speech to pastors in Kansas City in December, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley linked the problem of sex trafficking to the sexual revolution of the 1960s.
Hawley, the top Republican prospect to challenge Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill in November, launched a new unit in the attorney general’s office focused on fighting human trafficking a few months into his first year in office.
During a speech at a “Pastors and Pews” event hosted by the Missouri Renewal Project, Hawley tied the issue to the sexual revolution, the cultural shift in the 1960s and 1970s that eliminated the social stigma for premarital sex and contraception that had been commonplace in the United States during previous decades.
“We have a human trafficking crisis in our state and in this city and in our country because people are willing to purchase women, young women, and treat them like commodities. There is a market for it. Why is there? Because our culture has completely lost its way. The sexual revolution has led to exploitation of women on a scale that we would never have imagined, never have imagined,” Hawley told the crowd in audio obtained by The Star this week.
“And brothers and sisters in Christ, this is a crisis toward which we must run; this is a place where our witness is most needed. We must both seek to hold accountable those who perpetrate this terrible crime. We must seek to help the victims of this crime to recover, to find new life, to find healing, and wholeness, and a new start,” Hawley said.
“But we must also deliver a message to our culture that the false gospel of ‘anything goes’ ends in this road of slavery. It ends in the slavery and the exploitation of the most vulnerable among us. It ends in the slavery and exploitation of young women. It will destroy our families.”
Hawley’s comments came to light after Courtland Sykes, one of his rivals for the GOP nomination, inspired international backlash with a Facebook post about his desire to have daughters who will grow up to be homemakers rather than “career obsessed banshees.”
Sexual exploitation has existed since the ancient world and is referenced in the Bible, but during his speech to The Missouri Renewal Project, Hawley linked sex trafficking in the state to cultural movements from the last 50 years.
“You know what I’m talking about, the 1960s, 1970s, it became commonplace in our culture among our cultural elites, Hollywood, and the media, to talk about, to denigrate the biblical truth about husband and wife, man and woman,” Hawley said.
“To denigrate the biblical teaching about the sanctity of marriage and the sanctity of family, the sanctity of children and the appropriate place for sexual practice and expression within the family, within marriage, and we're living now with the terrible after-effects of this so-called revolution, which was in fact I think a great step back. And one of them is, one of those effects, is a crisis in our country that goes by the name of human trafficking.”
The Missouri Renewal Project is an affiliate of the national American Renewal Project, a group that works to politically engage conservative Christians. The national project did not respond for a request for comment.
Hawley’s campaign spokeswoman, Kelli Ford, said the candidate’s comments about the links between trafficking and the sexual revolution do not need clarification.
“Attorney General Hawley has spoken at length about this, so I’m not sure what part was unclear,” Ford said in an email.
“We now have a sex trafficking epidemic because too many men view women as objects for their own gratification and control. Hollywood and the media have promoted this attitude for decades, and it is wrong,” she said. “Attorney General Hawley regularly challenges audiences to get serious about sex trafficking by getting serious about changing male attitudes toward women, so that all women are treated with respect, equality, and dignity.”
Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3
Comments