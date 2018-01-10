California U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa to retire

San Diego-area Congressman Darrell Issa will not run for reelection this year, the second California Republican to announce his retirement this week. Fellow veteran Southern California lawmaker Ed Royce, of Orange County, revealed Monday he, too, will leave Congress after 2018.
Issa did not give a reason for his decision not to pursue a tenth term, but it likely had something to do with the daunting reelection challenge before him. After winning reelection by less than 2,000 votes in 2016, a number of political handicappers considered him one of the most vulnerable House incumbents in the country this election cycle.
In a statement, Issa said that “with the support of my family, I have decided that I will not seek re-election in California's 49th District.”
“I will continue advocating on behalf of the causes that are most important to me, advancing public policy where I believe I can make a true and lasting difference.”
Emily Cadei: 202-383-6153, @emilycadei
Comments