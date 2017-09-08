Why Trump could create headaches for both McCaskill, Hawley in critical Senate race

Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was interrupted as he addressed sexual misconduct allegations during a speech at a Baptist church in Theodore, Alabama on November 29. In a speech at the Magnolia Springs Baptist Church, Moore said he was being attacked by “the Democrats who push a liberal agenda,” as well as “the Washington establishment.” He continued, "The attacks have not only been false and numerous but malicious. They’ve attacked me for my judicial decisions, my property taxes, my salary at the Foundation for Moral Law … And sexual immorality, now." Moore went on to question why the allegations had not been raised before, at which point a man shouted, “All the girls are lying?” The man was escorted from the church by security, as some members shouted, “Get out of here," according to AL.com.