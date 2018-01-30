House Speaker tries to tamp down furor over memo on FBI conduct

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:51 Ryan and Schiff react to Nunes memo vote Pause 2:33 Senate votes to fund government through Feb. 8 0:16 NRSC AD: Claire McCaskill: Stop the Schumer Shutdown! 1:59 Cory Booker to DHS secretary: 'Your silence and your amnesia is complicity' 1:31 Pence swears in two new senators 2:06 Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement 3:06 Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 0:21 Protesters arrested following 'die-in' against GOP tax plan 2:29 Jones wins Alabama Senate race, issues challenge to future colleagues 0:45 Moore not yet conceding in Alabama Senate race Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rep. Paul Ryan and Rep. Adam Schiff talked to reporters after Republican House members voted to release a memo containing classified information about the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign. AP

Rep. Paul Ryan and Rep. Adam Schiff talked to reporters after Republican House members voted to release a memo containing classified information about the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign. AP