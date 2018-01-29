Out front or out of sight, Rubio takes heat for immigration work

2:33 Senate votes to fund government through Feb. 8 Pause

1:48 Activists on both sides of the abortion issue hit the streets to make a difference

2:27 Rep. Mark Sanford on Trump's NAFTA threats

0:48 Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

1:06 Intern confidentiality agreement: 'What do they have to hide?'

1:54 Democrats face hurdles in quest to reclaim the House and Senate

0:44 Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error

0:27 Trump calls New York Times Mueller report 'fake news'