California lawmakers push back on White House with new wildfire request

Larry Keyser looks around as he and volunteers from Samaritan's Purse disaster relief sift through remains of his family's home destroyed by fires in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Rumbling front loaders began scraping up the ash and rubble of nearly 9,000 destroyed homes and other structures in Northern California this week as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers launched a new phase of the largest wildfire clean-up in the state's history. Jeff Chiu AP