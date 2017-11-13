More Videos

  Thousands still without running water in Puerto Rico

    More than six weeks after Hurricane Maria, a lack of access to clean water remains a serious health concern for Puerto Rico's most vulnerable residents.

More than six weeks after Hurricane Maria, a lack of access to clean water remains a serious health concern for Puerto Rico's most vulnerable residents. David Santiago and Kyra Gurney Miami Herald Staff
More than six weeks after Hurricane Maria, a lack of access to clean water remains a serious health concern for Puerto Rico's most vulnerable residents. David Santiago and Kyra Gurney Miami Herald Staff

Congress

Puerto Rico requests $94 billion from Congress for hurricane recovery

By Alex Daugherty

adaugherty@mcclatchydc.com

November 13, 2017 1:04 PM

WASHINGTON

Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló unveiled a $94.3 billion disaster relief request to Congress on Monday, a massive sum that he said will help the U.S. territory adequately recover from Hurricane Maria.

Rosselló also promised that the island’s recovery effort will be the “most transparent” in U.S. history as the governor faces criticism over awarding a now-canceled $300 million contract to a small Montana-based power company to rebuild the nation’s electric grid. Over half of Puerto Rico is still without power 54 days after Hurricane Maria made landfall.

The largest chunk of Rosselló’s request, $31 billion, goes to housing assistance with $17.7 billion to rebuild the island’s power grid and $14.9 billion for health care.

“This is a critical step forward in the rebuilding of Puerto Rico where we’re not only looking to rebuild as was before but we want to make it much stronger and much more resilient and make Puerto Rico a model for the rest of the Caribbean,” Rosselló said.

The $94 billion request will likely be pared down by Congress and the Trump administration, as fiscally conservative Republicans will likely oppose such a massive long-term aid package as they did after Hurricane Sandy in 2012. The package is over $30 billion more than a $61 billion relief request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after Hurricane Harvey flooded parts of metro Houston and East Texas.

“I’m making a commitment that this will be the most transparent recovery effort in the history of the United States,” Rosselló said. “What we’re asking for is equal treatment. A natural disaster does not look at politics, at race or location, it just devastates.”

This story will be updated.

  Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria

    New aerial footage from the National Weather Service shows the scale of the damage wrought by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The footage from eastern and central Puerto Rico shows the devastation the Category 4 hurricane caused to entire neighborhoods, solar farms, and forests when it made landfall in Puerto Rico on September 20. Puerto Rico is still recovering from the impact of the worst hurricane in a century to strike the Caribbean island. More than 80 percent of residents remain without power, and some schools only reopened on Tuesday, October 24, almost five weeks after the hurricane struck.

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria

New aerial footage from the National Weather Service shows the scale of the damage wrought by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The footage from eastern and central Puerto Rico shows the devastation the Category 4 hurricane caused to entire neighborhoods, solar farms, and forests when it made landfall in Puerto Rico on September 20. Puerto Rico is still recovering from the impact of the worst hurricane in a century to strike the Caribbean island. More than 80 percent of residents remain without power, and some schools only reopened on Tuesday, October 24, almost five weeks after the hurricane struck.

NWS via Storyful

