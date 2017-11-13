Puerto Rico requests $94 billion from Congress for hurricane recovery

More Videos 1:07 California congressman skips moment of silence to talk gun control Pause 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 1:33 This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes 2:05 AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings 2:56 Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier 1:56 Recording sheds light on Cuba sonic attacks targeting US workers 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:41 How bots are taking over our lives 0:56 Ted Cruz says he will ignore the political circus Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Thousands still without running water in Puerto Rico More than six weeks after Hurricane Maria, a lack of access to clean water remains a serious health concern for Puerto Rico's most vulnerable residents. More than six weeks after Hurricane Maria, a lack of access to clean water remains a serious health concern for Puerto Rico's most vulnerable residents. David Santiago and Kyra Gurney Miami Herald Staff

More than six weeks after Hurricane Maria, a lack of access to clean water remains a serious health concern for Puerto Rico's most vulnerable residents. David Santiago and Kyra Gurney Miami Herald Staff