Rubio, Menendez ask Trump to sanction 10 more high-ranking Venezuelans

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Bob Menendez asked President Donald Trump on Tuesday to sanction 10 more high-ranking individuals in the Venezuelan government, ahead of a Sunday election in the South American nation that Trump warned last week would be met with “strong and swift economic actions.”
“However, even before that vote, the current situation in Venezuela justifies sanctions on numerous individuals responsible for supporting the Maduro regime,” wrote Rubio, a Florida Republican, and Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat.
The most prominent name on the list of Venezuelans who could see their U.S. assets frozen and travel visas banned under the two Cuban-American senators’ list is Tibisay Lucena Ramírez, the president of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council.
The other nine names are: Carlos Erick Malpica Flores, national treasurer; Jesús Suárez Chourio, commander of the Bolivarian Army; Carlos Alfredo Pérez Ampueda, director of the Bolivarian National Police; Maria Iris Varela, minister of Venezuela’s correctional system; Tarek William Saab, ombudsman; Simón Alejandro Zerpa Delgado, vice president of finance of state-oil company PDVSA; Carlos Alberto Osorio Zambrano, head of the strategic region of integral defense; Rodolfo Clemente Marco Torres, brigadier general; and Rocco Albisini, president of the national center for foreign trade, known as CENCOEX.
Whether Trump will direct his administration to impose sanctions against the individuals on the senators’ list is unclear. A senior White House official said last week the U.S. could act against Venezuela even before Sunday’s vote. The most serious of the potential moves would be prohibiting oil imports from Venezuela, the No. 3 supplier to the U.S. and Venezuela’s only significant industry.
This developing story will be updated.
