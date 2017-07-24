Trump and his opponents launch last-ditch campaign on Obamacare repeal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:16 Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame" Pause 0:50 AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 1:34 The verdict is in on the Senate health bill - June 2017 1:39 Pelosi, in 2009, warned that harsh rhetoric could foster politically-motivated violence 2:01 A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game 4:05 Comey: Trump administration chose to 'defame me' and the FBI 1:50 House Democrats and advocates demand independent investigation into Trump's Russia ties 1:47 Joint Center video: Diversity from Hill interns to top staff 1:54 McCabe vows to notify Senate committee if White House tries to interfere in Russia probe 1:36 McConnell defends Comey firing as Schumer calls for special prosecutor Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email During a White House press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump urged Senate Republicans to move forward with debate over legislation to overhaul the Affordable Care Act. "Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you are fine with the Obamacare nightmare," he said. The White House

During a White House press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump urged Senate Republicans to move forward with debate over legislation to overhaul the Affordable Care Act. "Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you are fine with the Obamacare nightmare," he said. The White House