Only 24 senior Senate staffers are minorities — and there's little being done about it

The Joint Center released a report on Racial Diversity Among Top Senate Staff. We found that although African Americans, AAPIs, Latinos, and Native Americans make up 36% of the U.S. population, they only make up 7% of top Senate staff (African Americans m

