Will the third time be a charm for those who want NC election maps invalidated?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:54 McCabe vows to notify Senate committee if White House tries to interfere in Russia probe Pause 1:49 'It's not silly' to read into Melania Trump's fashion 0:34 FBI Director Comey 'misspoke' on Huma Abedin emails 2:07 Assange: A timeline of the investigation 2:06 Pentagon successfully tests missile defense system 3:03 Eighteen women graduate One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning and join the ranks as infantrymen 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 1:15 North Korea's network of hackers 1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Federal judges recently ruled that Republicans unconstitutionally gerrymandered two North Carolina congressional districts by race. But redrawing districts to benefit the political party in power is nothing new and has been going on for years. Nicole L. Cvetnic and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

Federal judges recently ruled that Republicans unconstitutionally gerrymandered two North Carolina congressional districts by race. But redrawing districts to benefit the political party in power is nothing new and has been going on for years. Nicole L. Cvetnic and Patrick Gleason McClatchy