Democrats get a special counsel – but still want more

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (second from right), joined by Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. (from left), James McGovern, D-Mass., and Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Pelosi believes that, despite former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s appointment as special counsel to investigate possible ties between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign, a special commission still needs to be formed to look into the matter. J. Scott Applewhite AP