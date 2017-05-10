Democrats plot their strategy in wake of Comey firing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:42 Sen. Schumer calls for independent prosecutor on Russia investigation after Trump fires FBI Director Comey Pause 1:36 McConnell defends Comey firing as Schumer calls for special prosecutor 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election 2:19 Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume 0:40 Democrats don't shy away from swear words 2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change 0:55 Trump on Comey: He was not doing his job 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 3:11 The political rise of Senator Kamala Harris: From California attorney to Congress 0:34 FBI Director Comey 'misspoke' on Huma Abedin emails Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday defended President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer questioned the president's decision and called for a special prosecutor to lead the Russia investigation. United States Senate