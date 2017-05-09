Comey firing leaves Russia probes adrift; FBI findings key to Congress

The shock firing of FBI Director James Comey Tuesday casts a shadow over the future of congressional investigations into Russia’s attempts to interfere in the 2016 election on behalf of President Donald Trump.
Comey, who has testified before both the Senate and House intelligence committees on several occasions as well as testifying before other committees on the topic, had emerged in recent months clearly as the point person in the investigation. Senators and representatives were not shy about the fact that congressional investigations leaned heavily on him.
His firing was described as “Nixonian” by Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who is on the Senate intelligence committee, said: “President Trump called me at 5:30 p.m. and indicated he would be removing Director Comey, saying the FBI needed a change. The next FBI director must be strong and independent.”
Comey had become one of the more divisive figures in Washington. He had backers and enemies on both sides of the aisle, though often they were the same people on different sides on different days.
But he was also acknowledged as central to the investigation of possible collusion between Trump, his associates and Russia.
When asked recently about possible criminal charges that might come from the investigation, the ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, said, “That’s not our part of this. That’s up to the FBI and Department of Justice.”
Democrats were furious with Comey over publicly re-opening the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails in the days before the election.
Just last week, Feinstein grilled Comey about his role in turning what looked to be a Clinton presidential victory into a Trump victory.
“Why was it necessary to announce 11 days before a presidential election that you were opening an investigation on a new computer without any knowledge of what was in that computer?” she asked him during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. “Why didn’t you just do the investigation as you would normally with no public announcement?”
An hour after hearing Comey had been fired, Feinstein noted that Comey also had become a target of Republicans.
Comey earned that hostility March 20 when he told the House Intelligence Committee that the FBI “as part of our counterintelligence mission, is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”
The news stunned the nation, and the Trump administration.
Rep. Swalwell, D-Calif., said the firing “should send a chill down the spine of every American, no matter who they voted for. This is not what an innocent person would do; this is an abuse of power, and shows a consciousness of guilt.”
Swalwell, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said Trump’s move screams political interference, dubbing it the “Tuesday Afternoon Massacre.”
“The administration of justice must remain free of political influence, and President Trump has just leaped over that line,” he said. “If he thinks this will halt or even slow investigations into his and his associates’ conduct, he is sadly mistaken.”
Casey added that the move indicates that new Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “must immediately appoint a special counsel to continue the Trump/Russia investigation.”
American Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Anthony D. Romero insisted that the “independence of the FBI director is meant to ensure that the president does not operate above the law. For President Trump to fire the man responsible for investigating his own campaign’s ties to the Russians imperils that fundamental principle.”
