Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice

Senate Republicans on Thursday deployed the so-called “nuclear option” by voting to change longstanding rules to allow the Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch to advance with a simple majority vote. The move bypassed a Democratic filibuster set forth by an earlier vote.
House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Nunes (R-Calif.) blindsided ranking member Rep. Schiff (D-Calif.) with the announcement that he was canceling open hearings with FBI director James Comey over the inquiry into Russian involvement with the 2016 election.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, in her weekly press conference, said President Donald Trump and House Republicans have made a mistake in trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act on the anniversary of its passage.