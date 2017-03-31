SC Reps. Tom Rice and Joe Wilson bet on USC Gamecocks’ Final Four matches

3:33 Burr, Warner stress commitment to bipartisan investigation into possible Trump- Russia links Pause

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

1:16 Bernie Sanders: You can tell a lot about a candidate by how he or she raises money

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

4:50 Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch makes opening statement at confirmation hearing

3:24 Spicer tells veteran reporter to stop shaking her head

1:09 Rubio says Russian hackers targeted his presidential campaign