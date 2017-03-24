Amid disarray, Simpson says: ‘I don’t see us coming back to the health care issue’

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change Pause

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:02 Pelosi says Trump made 'rookie's error' in push for health care replacement

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

0:51 Trump: Proud to support House health care bill

2:15 White House on health care bill: 'This isn't getting jammed through'

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

1:11 White House: Trump has 'left everything on the field' for health care bill