Where do Kansas and Missouri lawmakers stand on the Obamacare replacement bill?

Kansas and Missouri lawmakers are split on whether they support the GOP’s Obamacare replacement bill, and several Republicans have yet to decide if the legislation proposed by their party will get their votes.
Republicans in the U.S. House have a small margin for error: They can only afford to lose 21 votes for the bill to pass.
Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of Republican leadership team in the U.S. Senate, is a strong supporter of the American Health Care Act, which is expected to get a vote on the House floor in the coming weeks.
“The American Health Care Act delivers on our promise to the American people to repeal and replace Obamacare,” Blunt said in a statement.
He warned that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, is “collapsing under its own weight.”
Ninety-seven of Missouri’s 114 counties offer only one insurance option on the Obamacare exchange, Blunt said, and many may not offer any options next year in Congress does not act. “Something has to be done to restore patient-centered choices,” he said.
Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri, on the other hand, is adamantly opposed to Republicans’ proposal.
The bill “ends access to health care as we know it,” Cleaver said.
“This isn’t replacement, this is an elimination — snatching healthcare away from millions of Americans,” the former Kansas City, Mo., mayor said in a statement. “This plan would cut Medicaid and force older Americans to pay more out of pocket. The only people who will benefit from this plan are the big insurance companies and the wealthy with extreme tax breaks.”
More than 257,000 people are enrolled in Obamacare in Missouri and about 86,000 in Kansas.
The American Health Care Act would scrap Obamacare’s income-based subsidies in favor of tax credits based on age, with the biggest credits going to older people. But it would allow insurance companies to charge up to five times as much for older customers, whereas Obamacare barred plans from charging seniors more than three times as much as younger customers.
The tax credit proposal would provide substantially less assistance for lower- and moderate-income older adults by as much as $5,900 for an individual, according to an analysis released on Friday by the AARP Public Policy Institute.
The legislation drafted by Republicans would end the individual mandate for Americans to buy health insurance and the employer mandate that required large companies to provide affordable health plans to their employees or pay penalties.
It also would cut spending on local public health programs, stop Planned Parenthood from receiving federal funds, increase the amount of money people could place in tax-free accounts to pay out-of-pocket medical expenses and phase out federal funding for states that added new Medicaid recipients under Obamacare’s expansion of the program.
Insurers would still have to provide coverage to adult children up to age 26 and to people with pre-existing medical conditions, as they did under Obamacare. They could charge 30 percent more for people who let their coverage lapse, however.
Kansas Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts were noncommittal when asked if they would support the current House version of the Obamacare replacement bill. The senators both said they’d have to review the legislation once it comes to the Senate.
“I’m eager to review the legislation passed by the House and will be working to ensure it provides real, substantive improvements to our healthcare system,” Moran said in a statement.
Roberts applauded the House committees for moving the bill forward on Thursday, but did not say he would support it himself in its current form.
“I look forward to fully reviewing the final version that passes the House and working in the (Senate) Committees to strengthen our health care system for patients and providers while protecting our scarce taxpayer dollars,” Roberts said.
Rep. Kevin Yoder, a Kansas Republican, is uncommitted for now. But Yoder said “Obamacare has failed” and he sees the Republican plan unveiled this week as “a good starting point.”
“I’m approaching this with an open mind and seeking feedback to make sure we arrive at a final product that achieves our goals of lowering the cost of care, putting patients back in control, and offering more options to let you choose the plan that’s best for you and your family,” Yoder said in a statement.
Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler also remains uncommitted. Her spokesman, Kyle Buckles, said Hartzler will wait for a score from Congressional Budget Office estimating the bill’s costs and see what changes are made to the bill before it comes to the House floor for a vote.
“As it stands, I have concerns with the costs that will still be shouldered by the taxpayers, and I would like to make sure that Missouri won’t be negatively impacted because it didn’t choose to expand Medicaid,” Hartzler said in a statement. “There are some concerns, so we will have to see ... what the bill looks like when it comes before the whole House.”
Republican Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri isn’t ready to commit to voting for the American Health Care Act, either.
He said in a statement that he supports repealing Obamacare, but cautioned that the process cannot be rushed through Congress.
“This is one step out of many, and we have a long ways to go,” Graves said.
Kansas Rep. Lynn Jenkins, a Republican, voted in favor of advancing the bill out of the House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday.
“Roughly seven years ago, Republicans pledged to provide a patient-centered solution to our healthcare system,” Jenkins said in a statement. “Early (Thursday) morning, in the Ways and Means Committee room, I took another step in fulfilling that promise. This important healthcare legislation will continue to help those with pre-existing conditions, ban annual and lifetime caps, and allow dependents to stay on their parent's healthcare plan until the age of 26 while repealing Obamacare’s penalizing mandates and taxes.”
Jenkins noted the bill also contains provisions she wrote that will allow plan participants to use the funds in their Health Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts to purchase over-the-counter medications.
As the bill makes its way to the House floor, Jenkins said, she welcomes “any and all feedback from folks in Kansas so that their voices are heard in Congress.”
Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat who is running for re-election in 2018 in a state Trump won, took to Twitter to raise concerns about the GOP’s American Health Care Act, which she termed “Trumpcare.”
She said the bill would hurt older, rural Missourians who voted for Trump.
“We made mistakes on process of passing Obamacare,” McCaskill tweeted. “Trumpcare repeating those mistakes on steroids. Jamming bill, no cost estimate, no (Democratic) votes.
